Neither Trade Nor Talks With Pakistan: PM Modi

Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, in which gunmen reportedly targeted tourists based on their religion, Modi said,“The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crore Indians felt the pain. Our forces have avenged it with resolve.”

The Prime Minister said India is no longer deterred by nuclear threats and highlighted the military response under Operation Sindoor , which he said had three clear principles: Any terror attack on India will be met with a decisive response-on India's terms and timing; India will not be intimidated by threats of nuclear weapons; and there will be no distinction between terrorists and the governments that support them.

“Our armed forces were given a free hand, and within 22 minutes, they destroyed nine terror hideouts. Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase, which they tried to use, is now in the ICU,” he claimed.

In a sharp warning, Modi said,“Pakistan can never win a direct war against India. That's why it uses terrorism as a proxy. But now, those who shed Indian blood are paying the price.”

He also said India's share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will not be allowed to benefit Pakistan while it continues to support terrorism.“If Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every drop of water and every penny,” he said.

India recently informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the IWT in abeyance, citing sustained cross-border terrorism and Islamabad's failure to uphold the treaty's conditions. In a letter to Pakistan, Water Resources Secretary Debashree Mukherjee said that Pakistan's actions have impeded India's rights under the treaty and necessitated a reassessment.

Highlighting diplomatic outreach, Modi said multi-party delegations are being sent globally to expose Pakistan's role in state-sponsored terrorism and assert India's right to self-defence.

“This is not a game of vengeance but a new form of justice. Operation Sindoor reflects a capable, confident India-one that responds decisively and stands firm in the face of threats,” Modi said.

