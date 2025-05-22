There Is No Escalation: SBGS Spox Comments On Situation On Border With Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The formation of a strike group has not been recorded on the territory of Belarus.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The situation on the border with Belarus does not have any tendency to worsen... And there is no evidence of the creation of a strike group on the territory of Belarus, which would have already existed or was being formed and which could pose a threat to our country,” Demchenko said.

At the same time, he emphasized that this area remains a threat to Ukraine as long as Belarus supports Russia.

“Therefore, our task is to increase our defense capabilities both along the border and in the border area,” Demchenko said.

Regarding the announced joint exercises between Belarus and Russia, the spokesman noted that border guards are monitoring the situation.

“At this time, especially when it was noted that the active phase of these exercises was underway, including the involvement of certain units of the Russian army in Belarus, the risk and threats to Ukraine will naturally increase. And the task of the intelligence units that monitor the situation in Belarus is to react in time so that we have every opportunity to counter any threat if it occurs again from the territory of this country,” he emphasized.

As reported, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said earlier that on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia deployed its troops in Belarus, so the Russian-Belarusian West 2025 exercise scheduled for the fall could be a cover for the creation of a new strike group.