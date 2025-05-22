Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel Six Attacks Near Vovchansk, Kamianka, And Mala Shpakivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group's area, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled six attacks by Russian invaders near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward Mala Shpakivka over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group via Telegram .

The Operational and Tactical Group stated that the operational situation in its area of responsibility remains difficult, with no significant changes.

"Yesterday, Russian forces launched four airstrikes using ten guided aerial bombs, deployed 122 kamikaze drones, and fired 627 times at Ukrainian defensive positions. The enemy attempted six assaults near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward Mala Shpakivka," the statement said.

Over the past day, soldiers from the Kharkiv Group eliminated 82 enemy personnel, destroyed 135 units of weaponry and military equipment, as well as 92 enemy personnel shelters.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 22, 2025 amounted to about 977,650 troops, including 870 invaders eliminated over the past day.

Illustrative photo: 35th Separate Marine Brigade