Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel Six Attacks Near Vovchansk, Kamianka, And Mala Shpakivka

Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel Six Attacks Near Vovchansk, Kamianka, And Mala Shpakivka


2025-05-22 03:08:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group's area, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled six attacks by Russian invaders near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward Mala Shpakivka over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group via Telegram .

The Operational and Tactical Group stated that the operational situation in its area of responsibility remains difficult, with no significant changes.

"Yesterday, Russian forces launched four airstrikes using ten guided aerial bombs, deployed 122 kamikaze drones, and fired 627 times at Ukrainian defensive positions. The enemy attempted six assaults near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward Mala Shpakivka," the statement said.

Read also: FPV drone destroys Russian Grad in Pokrovsk sector

Over the past day, soldiers from the Kharkiv Group eliminated 82 enemy personnel, destroyed 135 units of weaponry and military equipment, as well as 92 enemy personnel shelters.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 22, 2025 amounted to about 977,650 troops, including 870 invaders eliminated over the past day.

Illustrative photo: 35th Separate Marine Brigade

MENAFN22052025000193011044ID1109584611

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search