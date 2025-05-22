Over 100 Drones: Russia Reports Attacks Across Ten Regions, Moscow Airports Were Temporary Closed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of Thursday, May 22, multiple regions of the Russian Federation, including Moscow, came under drone attacks.

That's according to BBC Russian service , as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that between 00:00 and 05:30 on May 22, a total of 105 UAVs-35 of which were drones-were“destroyed and intercepted” over the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 26 drones had attacked the city.

The Russian Ministry of Defense further detailed the drone activity, claiming that air defense systems shot down 14 drones over the Oryol region, 12 over the Kursk region, 11 over the Belgorod region, 10 over the Tula region, nine over the Kaluga region, seven over the Voronezh region, three over the Lipetsk and Smolensk regions, and one over the Bryansk region.

Ukrainian forces neutralize 112 Russian UAVs

Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev reported a large-scale attack on the regional center, while several Russian Telegram channels also confirmed strikes on Novomoskovsk, the second-largest city in the Tula region, home to a chemical plant and multiple businesses. According to Baza, locals counted at least 19 explosions.

During the night of May 22, as well as the previous evening, airports in Moscow and other Russian cities suspended flights. Operations at Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Domodedovo airports later resumed; however, the latter two suspended flights again around 10 a.m.

Mobile internet disruptions persist across Russian regions. In the Oryol region, authorities reported temporary restrictions, citing a decision by the Russian Armed Forces. Similar limitations had previously been imposed in Lipetsk, Tula, and Vladimir regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that since 20:00 on Tuesday, a total of 481 drones have been repelled.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 7, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation said that a fiber-optic systems plant in Saransk, Russia, was severely damaged after the strike.

Illustrative photo: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade