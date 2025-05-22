Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Shahed Drone Attack Destroys Enterprise And Administrative Building In Velykyi Burluk

Russian Shahed Drone Attack Destroys Enterprise And Administrative Building In Velykyi Burluk


2025-05-22 03:08:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Shahed drone attack destroys enterprise and administrative building in Velykyi Burluk

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv.

"As a result of the Russian UAV attack, the two-story administrative building in Velykyi Burluk sustained significant damage and caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Despite the ongoing threat of additional strikes, rescuers continued their work.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian forces targeted the village with two drones at approximately 4:05 a.m. on May 22.

Read also: Two killed , two wounded as Russians attack Kostiantynivka and Raihorodok

"The attack destroyed a civilian enterprise and an administrative building. Preliminary findings indicate that the enemy used a Geran-2 UAV for the strikes," the statement said.

As reported, Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region on May 21 resulted in the death of one person and injuries to eight others.

First photo: SES

