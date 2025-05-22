Russian Shahed Drone Attack Destroys Enterprise And Administrative Building In Velykyi Burluk
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv.
"As a result of the Russian UAV attack, the two-story administrative building in Velykyi Burluk sustained significant damage and caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.
Despite the ongoing threat of additional strikes, rescuers continued their work.
According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian forces targeted the village with two drones at approximately 4:05 a.m. on May 22.Read also: Two killed , two wounded as Russians attack Kostiantynivka and Raihorodok
"The attack destroyed a civilian enterprise and an administrative building. Preliminary findings indicate that the enemy used a Geran-2 UAV for the strikes," the statement said.
As reported, Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region on May 21 resulted in the death of one person and injuries to eight others.
First photo: SES
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment