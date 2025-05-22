Zelensky Holds Phone Call With Sandu

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu and stated that Moldova had confirmed its participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Moldova has been supporting us since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression. We deeply value this and will always be grateful. As neighbors and friends, our countries cooperate in various formats, each of which contributes to the strength and security of both our nations. I invited Maia to take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, and she confirmed her participation. Thank you," Zelensky wrote.

The third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit was held on October 9, 2024, in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The summit concluded with the signing of a key cooperation and partnership agreement between Croatia and Ukraine, as well as the joint Dubrovnik Declaration in support of Ukraine, signed by the leaders of Balkan and Southern European countries.

Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine