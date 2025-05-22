Car Carrying Four Kadyrovites Blown Up Near Occupied Skadovsk Ukraine's Military Intel
The incident occurred on May 20, 2025, between Skadovsk and Antonivka, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).
"On May 20, 2025, a UAZ Patriot vehicle exploded between Skadovsk and Antonivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. Inside were four officers of the Russian occupation forces from the so-called 'Akhmat' unit - none survived," the statement reads.
HUR noted that after the initial blast, a second explosion followed when the ammunition being transported by the occupiers detonated.Read also: Explosion in Moscow region: Russian major general reportedly killed in car blast
The agency said that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people would be met with just retribution.
This is not the first such incident in the area. On March 20, another vehicle - a Nissan carrying two Russian officers - was similarly blown up in occupied Skadovsk.
Illustrative photo
