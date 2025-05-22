Zelensky Invites Slovenian PM To Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook .
“The Slovenian people consistently support Ukraine. We will always be grateful for all the help provided to our people,” Zelensky said.
He invited Golob to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. He informed about the countries that have already received the invitation and confirmed their participation.
“Slovenia will be represented at the summit. This is very important for us. Thank you,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Zelensky holds phone call with Sand
As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky discussed topical issues of European integration and bilateral cooperation during a telephone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Photo: OP
