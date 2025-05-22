Russian Forces Attacked Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Over 20 Times In One Day
According to Ukrinform, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on Facebook .
“More than 20 enemy attacks during the day on the territory of the region,” Lysak said.
According to him, the Russians attacked Nikopol district with drones and fired with heavy artillery.
“The aggressor fired at the district center, Myrivsk, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities,” informed Lysak.
Infrastructure, half a dozen private houses and several outbuildings were damaged.
“It was also loud in Novopavlivka community of Synelnykivskyi district. The aggressor hit there with guided aerial bombs,” noted Lysak.Read also: Russian shelling kills woman in Kherson
He emphasized that there were no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of May 22, the Russian army attacked an industrial enterprise in Pavlohrad , Dnipro region.
Photo: Facebook / Serhiy Lysak
