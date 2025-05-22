FM Sybiha Discusses Sanctions Against Russia With New Canadian FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Thursday, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had a telephone conversation with his newly appointed Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, during which the parties discussed the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry wrote about this on the social network X.

Sybiha thanked Anand for reaffirming Canada's unwavering and resolute support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. During the meeting, the parties focused on diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine, he said.

“I reiterated that a full and durable ceasefire for at least 30 days remains essential for peace efforts to have a chance to succeed,” Sybiha wrote.

The Ukrainian and Canadian foreign ministers also discussed the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia,“which continues to refuse to cease fire and impede the peace process,” the minister said in a statement.

“I emphasized that possible measures could target Russian energy, including a lower oil price cap, as well as impose additional sanctions on Russia's banking sector, including the central bank,” Sybiha wrote.

The ministers coordinated additional steps and contacts to strengthen international support for Ukraine during Canada's G7 presidency.

In addition, Sybiha invited Anand to visit Ukraine at her convenience.

As Ukrinform reported, last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled his new government , in which Anita Anand replaced Mélanie Joly as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Photo: Facebook / Andrij Sybiha