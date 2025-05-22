Russian Artillery Strike Wounds One In Novooleksandrivka, Kherson Region
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“At about 16:00, the Russian occupation army fired artillery at Novooleksandrivka. A 71-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the attack,” the statement reads.
The man was taken to the hospital with a mine-blast injury and a chest wound. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.Read also: Russian shelling kills woman in Kherson
As Ukrinform reported, on May 21, the Russian army struck 35 settlements in the Kherson region.
