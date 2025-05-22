Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Artillery Strike Wounds One In Novooleksandrivka, Kherson Region

2025-05-22 03:08:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson region with artillery, a man was wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At about 16:00, the Russian occupation army fired artillery at Novooleksandrivka. A 71-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the attack,” the statement reads.

The man was taken to the hospital with a mine-blast injury and a chest wound. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Read also: Russian shelling kills woman in Kherson

As Ukrinform reported, on May 21, the Russian army struck 35 settlements in the Kherson region.

