Evacuation Of Families With Children Continues Across 32 Settlements In Donetsk Region

2025-05-22 03:08:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Evacuation of families with children continues across 32 settlements in Donetsk region

According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, shared the update on Facebook .

“The mandatory evacuation of families with children from 32 settlements in the Donetsk region continues. Children and their parents are being evacuated by the White Angel and Phoenix units of the State Emergency Service,” Filashkin stated.

Read also: Two killed, two wounded as Russians attack Kostiantynivka and Raihorodok

He explained that evacuees are first placed in a shelter within the Donetsk region before being assisted in relocating to safer areas of the country.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that 273 families, including 371 children, remain in settlements across the Donetsk region where the forced evacuation of children is still underway.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin, Facebook

