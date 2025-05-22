403
Kuwait, UNHCR Hold 1St Round Of Strategic Dialogue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 22 (KUNA) -- The Sate of Kuwait and the UN Refugee Agency held the first round of their strategic dialogue in Geneva on Thursday.
The dialogue, co-chaired by Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabash and UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner Kelly T. Clements, focused on the strategic partnership between the two sides and Kuwait's leading role as humanitarian actor, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.
Both sides also dealt with the efforts aiming to respond to regional emergencies and alleviate the suffering of refugees worldwide. (end)
