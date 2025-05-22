Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Dpty FM Meets UNHCR Chief


2025-05-22 03:05:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabash, now on a visit to Geneva, met on Thursday with the High Commissioner of the UN Refugee Agency Filippo Grandi.
The meeting focused on the long-standing partnership between the State of Kuwait and the UN agency as well as the joint efforts to respond to regional global crises.
Both sides also discussed the strategic dialogue which started today under the co-chairmansip of Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabash and UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner Kelly T. Clements. (pickup previous)
amh


MENAFN22052025000071011013ID1109584558

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search