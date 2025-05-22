403
Kuwait Dpty FM Meets UNHCR Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabash, now on a visit to Geneva, met on Thursday with the High Commissioner of the UN Refugee Agency Filippo Grandi.
The meeting focused on the long-standing partnership between the State of Kuwait and the UN agency as well as the joint efforts to respond to regional global crises.
Both sides also discussed the strategic dialogue which started today under the co-chairmansip of Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabash and UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner Kelly T. Clements. (pickup previous)
