France Summons Israeli Envoy Over Attack On Diplomats In Jenin


2025-05-22 03:05:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 22 (KUNA) -- The French Foreign Ministry called in on Thursday the Israeli ambassador in Paris Joshua Zarka after a foreign diplomats, including a French national, came under fire from Israeli soldiers while visiting the West Bank city of Jenin yesterday.
Denouncing the attack, the Ministry's spokesman Christophe Lemoine said the incident was totally unjustifiable and unacceptable.
The Israeli occupation army was well-informed of the visit of the foreign diplomats to the Palestinian refugee camp in the city, he wrote on his X account. (end)
