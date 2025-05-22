BIC America Unveils The Rtr A1 Elite: The Ultimate Portable Sound Experience

The A1 Elite sets a new standard for portable audio with dual 2.3 inch full-range drivers and a 4-inch woofer, delivering deep bass, clear treble, and balanced mids across a 30Hz-20kHz frequency range. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, it offers seamless streaming with a 99-foot range, ensuring uninterrupted music from your smartphone or tablet. The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) feature allows you to pair two A1 Elite speakers for a captivating, wire-free stereo experience, perfect for amplifying hip-hop at a beach bash or savoring classical melodies indoors.

Vibrant Light Effects

Bring a new level of excitement to your party with the A1 Elite's dynamic multi-color light show that syncs to the beat of the music. Easily customize the light effects to suit your preference by simply pressing the Light button. Make any gathering more memorable with these visually stunning light effects that elevate the atmosphere, transforming backyard BBQs, camping nights, or cozy living rooms into unforgettable experiences.

Engineered for Every Adventure

Built to match your dynamic lifestyle, the A1 Elite thrives in moderate climates, operating flawlessly from -4°F to 113°F. Its compact yet sturdy 10.43 x 7.17 x 6.77-inch frame (7.05 lbs) balances portability and power, ideal for both home and travel. A 4000 mAh battery provides up to 15 hours of playtime, recharging in under 4 hours via USB Type-C (5V/2.1A). Advanced battery protection ensures durability, even during long-term storage.

Connectivity and Sustainability in Harmony

The A1 Elite offers unmatched versatility with multiple input options: stream via Bluetooth, connect using the included 3.5mm Aux-In cable, or play music directly from a USB drive. Its eco-friendly design adheres to EU recycling standards, utilizing sustainable materials to reduce environmental impact. With the A1 Elite, you're not just enjoying superior sound-you're supporting a greener future.

Why the A1 Elite Shines

The RtR A1 Elite combines 80W of breathtaking audio, captivating RGB lighting, and eco-conscious innovation to outshine competitors. Whether you're hosting a lively gathering or exploring the great outdoors, this speaker delivers unmatched sound and style that resonate with your lifestyle.

The RtR A1 Elite is available now on Amazon through this link and at select retailers nationwide, priced at $179 For more information, visit

About BIC America

For over four decades, BIC America has been a leader in audio innovation, delivering high-quality products that combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional value. Known for its commitment to performance and reliability, BIC America continues to set the standard in the audio industry with groundbreaking solutions for every listening need.

SOURCE BIC America