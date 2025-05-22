Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lofta And Bloom Mental Health Partner To Bridge The Gap Between Sleep Apnea And Mental Health


2025-05-22 03:01:09
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lofta and Bloom Mental Health partner to enhance sleep apnea testing access for psychiatric care patients.

Post thi

Through this partnership, Bloom Mental Health will integrate Lofta's at-home sleep study services into its patient care assessments, making it easier for those struggling with mental health challenges to identify and address underlying sleep disorders.

"While sleep is often acknowledged as vital for physical health, its critical role in mental health remains less recognized," said Dr. Jadon Webb, founder, at Bloom Mental Health. "We've found that patients struggling with anxiety, depression, or even conditions like ADHD frequently experience significant improvements when underlying sleep disorders are treated. Our collaboration with home sleep testing specialists highlights how convenient and accurate identification of sleep disorders can accelerate mental health recovery, revealing that good mental health often begins with better sleep."

Lofta's at-home sleep testing simplifies the diagnostic process, allowing patients to undergo evaluations in the comfort of their own homes rather than in traditional sleep labs. By reducing barriers to diagnosis, the partnership aims to improve health outcomes and promote a more comprehensive approach to treating both sleep and psychiatric disorders.

For more information about Lofta's sleep apnea diagnostic programs, visit . To learn more about Bloom Mental Health, visit .

Media Contact:

Marco Carteno
Lofta
[email protected]
858 224 7041

SOURCE Lofta

MENAFN22052025003732001241ID1109584524

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search