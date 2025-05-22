IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF STEPHEN MAROTTO/J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GREENBACKER INVESTMENTS

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Stephen Marotto at J.P. Morgan or First Republic Securities Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of broker Stephen Marotto , J.P. Morgan Securities, and First Republic Securities, after their recommendations of unsuitable Greenbacker Fund investments caused two investors to suffer $200,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Stephen Marotto and J.P. Morgan Securities who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00400) against J.P. Morgan Securities, previously known as First Republic Securities Company, on behalf of two investors who are seeking to recover damages of $200,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable Greenbacker Fund investments by their financial advisor Stephen Marotto (CRD# 5473140).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, J.P. Morgan Securities and advisor Stephen Marotto recommended Greenbacker investments to the retired couple as part of a strategy that was unsuitable given their conservative investment objectives. The Greenbacker fund, a high-risk and illiquid Regulation D private placement, was allegedly misrepresented as a safe, income-generating investment.KlaymanToskes' investigation found that J.P. Morgan Securities failed to properly investigate Greenbacker's investment offering, and failed to examine the issuer's financials, internal controls, business model, and risk disclosures. Despite red flags and obligations set forth in FINRA Regulatory Notices 20-21 and 23-09, the brokerage firm purportedly prioritized commissions over investor protection and failed to provide disclosures about the risks associated with private placement investments.Customers of Stephen Marotto, J.P. Morgan, First Republic Securities, or any other brokerage firm who were sold Greenbacker or similar high-risk private placements by their financial advisor are encouraged to contact securities attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...

