50th Anniversary Campaign Wins Excellence Award

Honored for their outstanding 50th Anniversary campaign, K+W receives an Award of Excellence

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kier + Wright's (K+W) Marketing Team attended the SMPS 2024 Topaz Awards on Thursday, June 13th, at the prestigious Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. The SMPS SFBAC Awards Program highlights the critical role and immense value marketing professionals bring to the design and building industry. During the night of celebration and recognition, the K+W team was honored with an Award of Excellence in the Holiday Special Event category for its remarkable yearlong 50th Anniversary campaign.The award-winning campaign was a testament to resilience, innovation, and community spirit of the entire firm. Throughout the year, the 50th Anniversary campaign showcased pivotal moments in the firm's history, engaged stakeholders, and significantly increased K+W's presence within the industry.The 50th Anniversary campaign comprised of several key components, each contributing to its overall success. The campaign included a black-tie gala that reflected on the firm's successes and accomplishments. It was complemented by an 11-part video series, a separate 'Champagne Toast' video, and commemorative client gifts. The firm also hosted four open house events across regional offices, all supported by a cohesive anniversary brand, robust social media campaigns, and features in Engineering News-Record magazine and more. This yearlong campaign was a driving force propelling K+W forward into the future while reinforcing its foundational brand and cultural values. It aimed to encapsulate and disseminate a pivotal moment in the firm's history, engage stakeholders, increase K+W's presence, and showcase significant contributions and relationships forged over the years.The campaign led to significant growth for K+W including an 18% revenue increase by year-end, accompanied by a 10% rise in new hires. The inspiring and gratifying awards night underscored the dedication and creativity of the K+W team.K+W truly appreciates the efforts and mission that SMPS and its San Francisco and Sacramento chapters take on. As a result, it means even more to us that we were chosen to receive such strong recognition from our peers in the Bay Area A/E/C marketing community.Click here to read more about the campaign:Kier + Wright | Excellence in Engineering Since 1972 | 🌍 Propelling Communities Toward a Brighter Future🤝 Valuing Human Connections in Every Relationship🔗 Collaboratively Tackling Complex Project Challenges📈 Success Rooted in Experience and Collaboration🌱 Join Us in Shaping a Better Tomorrow!

Kier + Wright

Kier + Wright

+1 (925) 245-8788

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.