Headwaters Group Launches Aspendale Brand To Meet Growing Demand For Active 55+ Living

DENVER, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwaters Group , a Denver-based vertically integrated real estate owner, acquirer and developer, today announced the official launch of its Aspendale brand. Aspendale, created to fill a growing need in the active adult 55+ housing market, will serve as the umbrella for a growing portfolio of communities across Colorado and the western U.S. The brand will offer age-restricted, highly amenitized communities designed for active adults seeking a modern, maintenance-free lifestyle with thoughtfully designed living spaces, robust activity programming and opportunities to connect with like-minded peers.

With the U.S. senior population expected to nearly double by 2060, the demand for well-designed housing that supports active aging is on the rise. Aspendale aims to meet this need through its four in-progress ground-up developments, creating thoughtfully planned communities that offer luxury amenities, lifestyle programming and onsite property services, all tailored for those looking to embrace their next chapter with energy and connection.

"Building on the momentum we've gained since launching Headwaters Group in 2022, we saw a clear gap in the housing market between traditional multifamily apartments and full-service senior living," said Chris Ducay, Senior Vice President of Operations and Finance at Headwaters Group. "The Aspendale brand is our strategic response to that need-an investment in the future of active adult living and an opportunity to raise the standard for what that experience can be. Our goal is to empower individuals to thrive, stay connected, and redefine retirement as an active, engaging chapter of life."

Aspendale communities offer a range of amenities to support active living, including fitness centers, outdoor turf areas, creative arts studios, card rooms, great rooms with kitchens, resort-style pools, dining courtyards and dog parks. Amenities are energized by Elevations by Aspendale, a lifestyle program where residents can participate in a curated collection of enriching and engaging community events. Each private apartment home includes energy efficient stainless-steel appliances, upgraded stone countertops, custom closet systems, private balconies or patios and large windows to maximize light and views, with convenient locations near major roadways, shopping centers and healthcare services, making daily life easier and more accessible.

Aspendale communities currently in development or leasing include:



Aspendale Centennial | 13857 E. Arapahoe Pl., Centennial, CO: Spanning over 200,000-square feet, the four-story community is now leasing 172-apartment homes. Ideally located along Arapahoe Road with easy access to shopping, medical facilities and major highways. Aspendale Centennial is scheduled to open in late 2025.

Aspendale Northglenn | 10699 Melody Dr., Northglenn, CO: Broke ground in April 2024. Now leasing 172 apartment homes in a four-story community, featuring a highly amenitized two-story, 8,800-square-foot clubhouse. Centrally located within Northglenn's major shopping center, offering walkable access to retail and restaurants. Aspendale Northglenn is slated to open in early 2026.

Aspendale Littleton | 5355 S. Alkire Street, Littleton, CO: Construction of the 190-apartment home community began in September 2024. Aspendale Littleton will feature a two-story clubhouse with over 10,000 square feet of curated gathering and event space. The site offers views of downtown Denver, eastern sunrises, Mount Evans, Pikes Peak, and the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. Pre-leasing begins Fall 2025, with completion expected mid-2026. Aspendale Scottsdale | 13850 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ: The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired community began construction in December 2024. The three-story building will offer 161 apartment homes, along with 10 single-story duplex cottages for rent, all with views of the McDowell Mountain Range. Leasing begins November 2025, with move-ins starting in October 2026.

Recognizing the critical senior housing shortage, Headwaters Group launched in 2022 with a disciplined, scalable approach that includes both the development of its own 55+ communities and the strategic acquisition of existing properties across the country, including the recent purchase of an age-restricted community in Salt Lake City.

For more information about Aspendale and to follow community progress, visit AspendaleLiving and AspendaleLiving/Communities .

ABOUT HEADWATERS GROUP

Headwaters is a vertically integrated real estate owner and developer specializing in for-rent communities that empower active adults to live better. From land acquisition through development and asset management, Headwaters oversees the entire life cycle of its projects, optimizing them for maximum efficiency and impact. For more information, please visit headwatersgrp .

