Celebrating 10 Years Of National Deafblind Awareness Month In Canada

June 2025 marks a significant milestone-10 years since the Senate of Canada officially proclaimed June as. This anniversary is a powerful opportunity to celebrate the important contributions of Canadians who are deafblind.

According to the 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability by Statistics Canada, more than 602,000 Canadians aged 15 and over-over 2% of the population-identify as deafblind. Notably, 52% of those who are deafblind (or 314,260) are 65 years and older. These statistics highlight the importance of raising awareness and promoting inclusivity for individuals who are deafblind.

This June, DeafBlind Ontario Services is proud to join the global initiative #CreateAndConnect , led by Deafblind International. This campaign invites communities to engage in creative expression that fosters awareness, joy, and connection. Our chosen form of expression? Yarn bombing -a vibrant, tactile art form that symbolizes unity and the diverse talents of people who are deafblind.

Yarn bombing involves wrapping public spaces with knitted or crocheted yarn creations. These installations are not only visually striking but also serve as a metaphor for connection-between individuals, communities, and the broader world.

Steven, who is deafblind and supported by our Supported Independent Living (SIL) program, has been actively involved in setting up yarn bombing displays in his community with the support of his intervenors.“It's important for people to learn more about DeafBlind Ontario Services and the deafblind community,” says Steven.“Awareness directly helps people who are deafblind.”

Our SIL program empowers individuals who are deafblind, as well as those living with a developmental disability who are Deaf, hard of hearing or use non-traditional forms of communication, to live semi-independently with the support of DeafBlind Ontario Services intervenors. Intervenors are professionally trained to act as the“eyes” and“ears” of the person who is deafblind through the sense of touch. By facilitating the exchange of information and assisting with communication methods, intervenors empower people who are deafblind to thrive

Visit a Yarn Bombing Installation Near You:



Grand Theatre – 471 Richmond St, London

Elgin Centre – 417 Wellington St, St Thomas

Pinafore Park – 95 Elm St, St Thomas

St Thomas Public Library – 153 Curtis St, St Thomas

Dorchester Terrace Retirement Residence – 143 Byron Ave, Dorchester

The Museum – 10 King St. W, Kitchener

Innisfil ideaLab & Library (Lakeshore Branch) – 967 Innisfil Beach Rd., Innisfil

Clearmeadow Public School – 200 Clearmeadow Blvd, Newmarket

Fairy Lake Park – 520 Water St, Newmarket

Pickering College – 16945 Bayview Ave, Newmarket

Peterborough Library – 345 Aylmer St. N, Peterborough

Peterborough Square – 340 George St. N, Peterborough

Valley East Public Library – 4100 Elmview Dr, Valley East

Bay Used Books – 124 Elm St, Greater Sudbury

Mange! – 1635 Main St, Val Caron

Valley East Lions Club – 4611 St Joseph St, Hanmer

ParkSide Older Adult Centre Sudbury – 140 Durham St, Greater Sudbury Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin – 125 Durham St, Greater Sudbury

Join us in celebrating National Deafblind Awareness Month and help us spread the message of inclusion, creativity, and connection.

DeafBlind Ontario Services

DeafBlind Ontario Services supports people who are deafblind, as well as those living with a developmental disability who are Deaf, hard of hearing or use non-traditional forms of communication. Specialized services are customized to each person's unique needs, method of communication, and goals to live their best life.

