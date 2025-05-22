Oliva Gibbs Welcomes Sally Rouse As President Of Business Operations To Drive Strategic Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sally Rouse joins as President of Business Operations to lead strategic growth and strengthen firm culture at expanding energy law practice.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oliva Gibbs , a national energy law firm, proudly welcomes Sally Rouse as its new President of Business Operations. Rouse brings a people-first approach to growth-grounded in strategy, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to team culture.With decades of experience leading organizational transformation and advising executive teams, Rouse is known for turning vision into action and building cultures where people are empowered to do their best work.“There's a special kind of momentum at Oliva Gibbs-and you can feel it,” said Rouse.“This is a firm that's deeply committed to its people and clients, knows who it is, where it's going, and why it matters. I'm honored to be part of shaping what comes next.”In her role, Rouse will oversee business operations and help guide the firm's continued growth-supporting both team development and client success.“Every firm reaches an inflection point. Sally's arrival signals that we're not just growing-we're growing with purpose,” said Co-Owner Zack Oliva.“She brings the clarity and leadership that will strengthen how we operate and continue delivering meaningful value to our clients.”“Sally understands that great operations start with great people,” added Brad Gibbs, Co-Owner of Oliva Gibbs.“She leads in a way that builds trust, empowers teams, and keeps culture front and center.”Rouse joins the firm amid a period of strategic expansion, as Oliva Gibbs broadens its national footprint and deepens its capabilities across title, transactional, litigation, and regulatory matters. With offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio, the firm is widely recognized for its practical, business-minded legal counsel and collaborative culture that attracts top-tier talent from across the country.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused on the energy sector, known for its depth in oil and gas law. With a team of experienced attorneys and business professionals, the firm handles complex title matters, transactions, litigation, and regulatory issues. Known for its business-minded counsel and client-first approach, Oliva Gibbs continues to be a trusted legal partner for companies across the country.For media inquiries or interviews, contact:Megan DeanMarketing and Communications Manager...

Megan Dean

Oliva Gibbs

+1 713-229-0360

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.