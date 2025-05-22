Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CEO Speech To The Annual General Meeting 2025 Of Minesto AB


2025-05-22 02:30:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund's speech to the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB, 22nd of May 2025.

The recording is available on the company's Youtube channel CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB

CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact
 Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4154482

MENAFN22052025003732001241ID1109584467

