Croplife America Responds To MAHA Commission Report, Highlights Importance Of Pesticides For Access To Safe, Healthy, Affordable Food

ARLINGTON, Va., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CropLife America (CLA), the leading organization representing the U.S. pesticide industry, stands firmly behind the responsible use of pesticides as a critical tool for the farmers who grow healthy, affordable, and abundant food for Americans. CLA expressed confidence in the current pesticide regulatory framework to help ensure the safety of America's food.

"Pesticides are thoroughly studied and highly regulated for safety," said Alexandra Dunn, president and CEO of CLA. "While the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Report recognizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) robust and science-based decision-making, it unfairly casts doubt on the integrity of the federal review process."

"This report will stir unjustified fear and confusion among American consumers who live in the country with the safest and most abundant food supply," said Dunn. "We commend champions of agriculture in this administration and in Congress that have heard the voice of farmers."

Without access to EPA-approved pesticides, significant crop losses would threaten the livelihood of family farms and lead to higher grocery prices and fewer healthy food options for families – the very opposite of what the MAHA Commission seeks to achieve.

Dr. Manojit Basu, vice president of science policy and regulatory affairs at CLA said, "Pesticides undergo more than a decade of rigorous testing and review before being approved for use by the U.S. EPA. This science-based process considers potential risk to humans, animals, and the environment, and ensures that pesticides can be safely applied when used as directed."

Members of Congress and more than 300 farmer and agriculture organizations have engaged with the Commission to advocate for the preservation of science-based systems and credible data in their evaluations of products and practices essential to food and agriculture – including pesticides.

Individuals who want to share their perspectives with the Trump Administration and Congress can submit a letter here: .

Established in 1933, CropLife America ( ) is the leading national trade association representing the pesticide industry. Our members drive innovation and sustainability by discovering, producing, selling, and distributing the essential pesticide products that empower American farmers to grow the world's food. CLA can be found on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) at @CropLifeAmerica .

SOURCE CropLife America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED