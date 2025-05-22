Qatar Participates In Annual Meetings Of Islamic Development Bank Group In Algeria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The State of Qatar took part in the 2025 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, which were held in Algiers from May 19 to 22, 2025, under the theme "Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives."

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance HE Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Mannai headed Qatar's delegation to the meetings which witnessed broad participation from representatives of member states, affiliated institutions of the Group, and international development partners.

Participants discussed ways to promote sustainable development, support innovation, and strengthen economic resilience in the face of shared challenges.

The Qatari delegation took part in several official meetings of the Group's institutions, namely the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

The participation of the State of Qatar in these meetings reaffirms its ongoing commitment to strengthening development cooperation with the member countries of the Islamic Development Bank Group and contributing effectively to the achievement of the sustainable development goals.