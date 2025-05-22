Authority A Long-Term Strategic Investor In Asia: Head Of QIA's Advisory Office In Singapore

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Head of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Advisory Office in Singapore, Abdulla Al Kuwari confirmed that the Authority seeks to increase its investments across Asia, in line with its goal of diversifying and expanding its global investment portfolio. He noted that the sovereign wealth fund is a long-term strategic investor in Asia.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Kuwari pointed to the steady increase in Qatari investments in the Far East region since the office's establishment in 2021, given its reliance on a strategy of proximity to target markets and exploring opportunities through local teams.

Commenting on the role played by the advisory office in Singapore, Al Kuwari said that the primary role of the QIA's advisory office in the Asia Pacific region is to identify investment opportunities for the Authority, as well as provide advice and support on the implementation and post-acquisition management of the Authority's current and potential investments in the Asia Pacific region.

Al Kuwari explained that a systematic approach has been adopted to explore Asian markets and build local expertise in China, India, and Japan. The Asia Pacific region is viewed as a promising area, increasingly positioning itself as a hub and driving force for global growth and innovation.

He added that the advisory office's primary geographic coverage includes China, India, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. He also said that he views Asia as an increasingly important destination for capital allocation. He noted that, with a strong local presence and expertise, the goal is to establish an effective Asian hub for the Qatar Investment Authority.

QIA's Head of Advisory office in Singapore indicated that the Authority allocates approximately 20 percent of its assets to emerging markets, such as China and India, allowing the office to seek new partners in the world's fastest-growing economies.

He noted that success in Asia supports continued expansion into Australia, Korea, and Southeast Asia, with a focus on employing top local talent and experts to further strengthen capabilities and expertise in the region.

He expressed the Qatar Investment Authority's aspiration to further diversify its investments in China and India by seeking opportunities in new growth sectors and supporting innovative companies. Both China and India have the largest number of unicorn startups after the US.

Al Kuwari remarked that the QIA plans to increase its investments in Japan in the future, given its important economic position. The selected investment areas in Japan include residential real estate, and co-investments with major private equity funds, etc.

He highlighted the office's ongoing efforts to diversify the Authority's investment portfolio in the region, which includes financial institutions, technology, industries, infrastructure, real estate, consumer healthcare, and education sectors. It invests in leading global companies across various sectors, such as XPeng, one of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturers with extensive experience in automotive technology and research and development, as well as companies such as Bodhi Tree, Swiggy, and ONE Championship.

In this context, he emphasized the Authority's pursuit of seizing new opportunities across the region and building distinguished relationships in key markets such as China, India, and Japan, as well as emerging hubs in Southeast Asia.

He emphasized the significant potential and opportunities for long-term growth and innovation offered by the economies of these countries, noting that regional trends of digital transformation, along with young demographics and growth-focused policies in key markets, all enhance investment opportunities for foreign investors.

Al Kuwari concluded by highlighting the importance of events organized by the State of Qatar, such as the Qatar Economic Forum, as it brings together leaders and experts from around the world and provides a platform for exchanging ideas on economic issues and promoting international economic cooperation, thus enhancing Qatar's image and international influence.