Apptech Board Member Discloses Significant Common Stock Purchase

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech or the"Company") (OTCQB: APCX), announced Albert L. Lord, a member of its board of directors, informed the Company today of his intent to purchase up to one million shares of AppTech common stock in the open market subject to prevailing market conditions. He stated,"as a major shareholder of AppTech, I am obviously disappointed in the share price performance despite our efforts to meet NASDAQ continuing listing requirements. Delisting does not change our enthusiasm for AppTech's future growth potential, nor does it diminish our confidence in our original investment thesis. We believe the recent share price painfully undervalues the Company."

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

