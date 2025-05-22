Eastgroup Properties Announces 182Nd Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
JACKSON, Miss., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP ) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on June 30, 2025. This dividend is the 182nd consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $5.60 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 32 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 29 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 13 years.
About EastGroup Properties, Inc.
EastGroup, a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 2000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in high-growth markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Texas, Florida, California, Arizona, and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 63.1 million square feet.
EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at .
Contact: [email protected]
