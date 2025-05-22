Eleven Specialdocs Physician Clients Honored As National Leaders In Concierge Medicine

Recognized for dynamic, innovative leadership in the fast-growing membership medicine movement

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven physician-clients of Specialdocs have been honored as 2025-26 Top Physician Leaders in Concierge Medicine by Concierge Medicine Today (CMT), the industry's oldest and most respected trade publication. This prestigious biennial award spotlights physicians across the country who have made significant contributions to the growth and evolution of membership-based medicine through their bold leadership, innovative approaches to practice management, and dedication to personalized patient care. Physicians named to the list are noted for embracing risk, fostering a culture of self-directed excellence within their practice, and leveraging their gifts, skills, and strengths for the benefit of their patients and communities, according to CMT.

"These doctors have helped reimagine patient-centric care: prompt, responsive, empathetic and deeply personalized."

Andrew Bonner, Vice President of Business Development, Specialdocs

"We are so proud of these outstanding physicians, whose dedicated leadership continues to help define and elevate concierge medicine," says Andrew Bonner, Vice President of Business Development for Specialdocs, a leading concierge medicine consulting and management company. "From launching the first membership medicine model in their community, to thoughtfully expanding their reach, to recognizing the opportunity for success with specialty applications, these doctors have made a genuine impact. All have helped reimagine the patient experience by providing the type of care everyone deserves but few receive – prompt, responsive, empathetic and deeply personalized."

Says CMT editor Michael Tetreault, "These top doctors have remarkable stories, have built thriving practices, have generous and charitable spirits, and carry a unique message that can provide valuable lessons for any physician-leader." Importantly, there is no fee or purchase required to be named to the list, underscoring the integrity of this honor.

Specialdocs-affiliated clients recognized as a Top Physician Leader in Concierge Medicine include:



Uday Jani, MD - Shoreview Personalized Medical Care, Milton, DE

Shalini Kaneriya, MD - Lifetime Internal Medicine, Herndon, VA

Irene Kazmers, MD - Northern Michigan Rheumatology, Petoskey, MI

Richard Larew, MD - Larew Internal Medicine, Iowa City, IA

Dara Lee Lewis, MD - Lown Group, Boston, MA

Angela Marshall, MD, FACP - Comprehensive Concierge Care, Silver Spring & Glen Dale, MD

Nan Monahan, MD - Buckhead Internal Medicine, Atlanta, GA.

John Moultrie, MD - Moultrie Medical, Atlanta, GA.

David Oyer, MD - Specialized Medical Care, Chicago, IL

Jeff Puglisi, MD - Glenville Medical Concierge Care, Greenwich, CT. Elizabeth Walton, MD – Piedmont Internal Medicine, Atlanta, GA

'Concierge doctors are truly the salt of the earth," Tetreault concludes, "some of the brightest minds and kindest people you can find. We are fortunate to have them on the other side of the exam room!"

About Specialdocs: Since 2002, Specialdocs has worked to transform physicians' professional lives with a change to its industry-leading, sustainable concierge medicine model, empowering them to deliver remarkably personalized patient care.

