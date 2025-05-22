Fusion Connect Announces John Nee As Chief Marketing Officer

Nee Will Elevate Company Awareness to Meet Growing Demand for Fusion's Products

ATLANTA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect , a leading cloud communications provider, announces the appointment of John Nee as Chief Marketing Officer. Nee will lead marketing strategy, product marketing, channel marketing and demand generation initiatives at Fusion.

John Nee, Chief Marketing Officer at Fusion Connect

"John's unique blend of strategic marketing vision, deep communications industry experience and executional excellence immediately stood out, while I was making this strategic executive appointment," Fusion Connect CEO Bill Wignall said. "His extensive background in B2B marketing, a proven track record of driving growth across various channels, and his cross-functional collaboration will be invaluable to Fusion, our channel partners and our customers."

Fusion Connect helps companies modernize their communications infrastructure to improve interactions between employees and customers, reduce costs, and meet the evolving demands of today's business environment. John will bring to Fusion over 20 years of experience building brands, increasing awareness, and accelerating growth through sales and marketing alignment. Prior to joining Fusion Connect, Nee led the marketing teams at communications technology communications companies such as Segra and Integra Telecom.

"I am delighted to join Fusion Connect at such an exciting time," Nee said. "Our full-suite product solution all from one vendor, delivered with our superior US-based customer service is what businesses crave today, for their critical communication needs. I look forward to working with the talented team here at Fusion and with our channel partners to drive customer awareness, build strong partner loyalty and further accelerate the company's growth."

Fusion Connect's approach stands apart in the marketplace, blending the simplicity of one vendor capability resulting from a full-suite solution, with a fully US-based customer facing team. Fusion Connect continues to be an industry leader with expertise in meeting the unique connectivity and communication needs for mid-market and enterprise organizations, including those with multi-location operations.

About Fusion Connect

As a leading cloud communications provider, Fusion Connect takes pride in delivering a full suite of U.S.-based managed services that remove all the complexity and allow customers to focus on running their businesses. We use our deep technical expertise and industry know-how to build the 'right-fit', best-of-class communications solutions for our customers right here in the United States. Fusion Connect provides the industry's best service guarantees and is proven at delivering customer success for managed broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, managed security, POTS Replacement, or Microsoft Teams solutions. For more information on how to get started, visit Fusion Connect or connect with one of our experts at +1-888- 301-1721.

