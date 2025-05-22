Traveling Rainbow Bridge Aims To Become World's Largest Pet Memorial, Bringing Healing And Hope Across The U.S.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful tribute to the pets who changed our lives is on its way to becoming a national movement. Traveling Rainbow Bridge, a first-of-its-kind mobile pet memorial, has launched a campaign to raise $500,000 to build what will be the world's largest traveling pet memorial -and they're inviting pet lovers everywhere to be a part of it.

The centerpiece of the Traveling Rainbow Bridge Memorial, this breathtaking 50-foot sculpture symbolizes the journey our beloved pets take when they leave us. Designed to honor their unconditional love, the bridge leads upward into the sky-offering a place for healing, remembrance, and connection for pet lovers across the nation.

A glimpse into the future of the world's largest traveling pet memorial. This architectural rendering showcases the 50-foot rainbow bridge leading into the sky, accompanied by a powerful story wall where heartfelt tributes to pets we've loved and lost will be displayed-uniting memories with a mission to help animals in need.

Continue Reading

Founded by a husband and wife who recently lost their beloved dog, Traveling Rainbow Bridge was born from grief-and transformed into a mission to help pets in need. "We wanted a way for her legacy to live on," said co-founder Eric Calisto. "Now, thousands of pets will have that same chance."

At the heart of the memorial will be a breathtaking, 50-foot real-life rainbow bridge that stretches toward the sky, symbolizing the love that continues long after a pet has passed. Visitors will also be able to walk along the Story Wall, which will share heartfelt tributes to the pets we've loved and lost-each one submitted by pet parents from across the country.

But this isn't just a memorial. It's a movement. By sharing your pet's story, you're not only honoring their memory-you're helping pets in need. Each plaque and donation supports animal welfare initiatives through the nonprofit behind the project.

The Traveling Rainbow Bridge will tour the United States, bringing comfort, connection, and purpose to communities large and small. But before it can begin its journey, it needs the support of those who believe in its mission.

$500,000 must be raised to make the vision a reality.

"This is more than a tribute," said Calisto. "It's a way to turn loss into legacy-and to give every pet a chance to be remembered in a beautiful, lasting way."

To submit your pet's story, make a donation, or learn more, visit .

About Traveling Rainbow Bridge

Traveling Rainbow Bridge is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the lives of beloved pets while helping animals in need. Founded by a husband and wife after the loss of their own dog, the organization is building what will become the world's largest traveling pet memorial. Through remembrance, storytelling, and community support, Traveling Rainbow Bridge turns grief into lasting impact for animals across the country.

Contact: Eric Calisto

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (317) 763-0838

Website:

SOURCE Traveling Rainbow Bridge Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED