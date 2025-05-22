403
GBP/USD Forecast Today 22/05: GBP/USD Breakout (Video)
- The British pound has shot higher against the US dollar during the trading session here on Wednesday, as there are a lot of cross currents right now causing chaos in the market. All things being equal, it is worth watching the 1.35 level above as a potential barrier that must be addressed. In general, I believe that if we break above the 1.35 level, then we probably have another 150 pips waiting to appear as buyers will become a little bit more aggressive. If the market were to pull back from here, then the 1.32 level is your next major floor, especially with the 50 day EMA approaching that level.
EURUSD Chart by TradingView
