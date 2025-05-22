403
Gold Analysis Today 22/05: Support Further Gains (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:
- The overall Gold Trend: Tends towards an upward correction. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3278 – $3220 – $3160 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3345 – $3385 – $3420 per ounce.
- Sell Gold from the $3362 resistance level with a target of $3200 and a stop-loss of $3390. Buy Gold from the $3265 support level with a target of $3350 and a stop-loss of $3210.
Meanwhile, the stock markets shrugged off the rating, safe-haven seekers saw it as another reason to invest heavily in gold-a traditional hedge when confidence in the stability of the United States begins to waver.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWill gold's gains continue in the coming days?According to gold analysts' expectations, the answer is yes. Falling bond yields and a slowdown in economic data have helped rekindle gold's sparkle. Traders are increasingly hedging against risks, and it's worth noting that the price of gold has risen by over $100 per ounce in just three days, with momentum remaining strong. However, traders are closely monitoring any significant macroeconomic fluctuations. Any hint of hawkish statements from the Federal Reserve or a resurgence in US dollar strength could quickly curb its rally. For now, gold enthusiasts are back in the spotlight-and the psychological resistance level of $3,350 appears to be the next level to test. On the downside, $3,300 represents the new support level.Furthermore, geopolitical risks have once again supported the gold market. Reports that Israel plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites have raised fears of a potential escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, as such an attack could provoke retaliatory action from Iran. Adding to geopolitical concerns, President Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine would begin ceasefire talks immediately, though he seemed to hint at stepping back from mediating the three-year conflict.Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index remained weak following the Federal Reserve's cautious economic outlook and Moody's downgrade of the US credit rating due to rising debt levels. Investor confidence was further shaken by ongoing uncertainty over tariff policies and an upcoming crucial vote on Trump's major tax reforms. A weaker dollar has made gold more affordable for international buyers, boosting demand.Ready to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
