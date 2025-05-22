The Media Media Commission Lifted Block On Ammannet
The Jordanian Media Commission has ordered the immediate lifting of the block on the AmmanNet website, coinciding with the institution's commencement of the process of rectifying its legal status.
The decision to lift the block came following a positive meeting between the AmmanNet website management and the Director General of the Media Commission, Bashir Al-Momani. The website management pledged to begin rectifying the website's legal status, which consists of registering full ownership of the website to a Jordanian national, in accordance with the provisions of Article (21) of the Press and Publications Law.
The General Manager of Radio Al Balad - Amman Net website, Daoud Kuttab, welcomed the decision to lift the ban, appreciating the Jordanian state's swift response, indicating that Jordanian officials understand the importance of continuing media operations while also addressing the legal issues. This is a measure we initiated immediately upon receiving the decision.
He added, "We assure everyone from various quarters, our staff, our management, our board of directors, and our broad audience that we will continue our independent, professional journalistic work, adhering to the principles of honesty and objectivity, and providing the best for everyone without bias."
Radio Al Balad Director Ataf Al Rawdan said, "This approach clearly demonstrates that the Media Commission, represented by its director and staff, is committed to the Commission's best performance and its commitment to implementing the law. This affirms that it stands at an equal distance from everyone and is committed to implementing the law to regulate the sector in the best interests of the nation and its citizens."
The Media Commission stated in an official letter to the website, "It clarified that the legal review of the file showed that the site does not meet one of the basic conditions for licensing, namely full Jordanian ownership. The Commission considered this sufficient reason to reverse the decision to grant the license issued." Previously, in 2013, the Amman website was blocked.
Amman is the first Arab website to receive the Journalism Trust Initiative certification, awarded by an international project initiated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), headquartered in Paris. The Journalism Trust Initiative certification is an activity aimed at building trust in the media. It was initiated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in partnership with Agence France-Presse (AFP), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and the Global Editors Network (GEN) in 2018. It is based on standards of trust and transparency for media organizations.
