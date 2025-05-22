President Of Kosovo Praises Diaspora During Swiss State Visit
Deutsch
de
Herzliche Worte beim Staatsbesuch der Präsidentin Kosovos
Original
Herzliche Worte beim Staatsbesuch der Präsidentin Kosovos
Русский
ru
Президент Косово посетила Швейцарию
Президент Косово посетила Швейцарию
Both presidents mentioned the large Kosovar diaspora in Switzerland on Wednesday in Bern. Keller-Sutter explained that the 160,000 or 250,000 people from the Balkan state, depending on how they are counted, are an integral part of Switzerland and its economic life.
In addition to Keller-Sutter, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Justice Minister Beat Jans exchanged views with Sadriu. In addition to the geopolitical situation and the war in Ukraine, they also discussed police cooperation.More Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo
Sadriu expressed her gratitude to Switzerland for its solidarity during the war in Kosovo. The numerous spectators at the parliament square during the state reception showed that the diaspora shared this view.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
