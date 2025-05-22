President Of Kosovo Praises Diaspora During Swiss State Visit



Deutsch de Herzliche Worte beim Staatsbesuch der Präsidentin Kosovos Original Read more: Herzliche Worte beim Staatsbesuch der Präsidentin Kosovo Русский ru Президент Косово посетила Швейцарию Read more: Президент Косово посетила Швейцари

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter spoke of the role of the Kosovar diaspora in the mutual relationship between the two countries. This content was published on May 22, 2025 - 09:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Both presidents mentioned the large Kosovar diaspora in Switzerland on Wednesday in Bern. Keller-Sutter explained that the 160,000 or 250,000 people from the Balkan state, depending on how they are counted, are an integral part of Switzerland and its economic life.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition to Keller-Sutter, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Justice Minister Beat Jans exchanged views with Sadriu. In addition to the geopolitical situation and the war in Ukraine, they also discussed police cooperation.

More Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosovo

The two small mountain countries are linked by a dense network of relationships: political, economic, historical, but above all human.

Read more: Kosovo in Switzerland, Switzerland in Kosov

Sadriu expressed her gratitude to Switzerland for its solidarity during the war in Kosovo. The numerous spectators at the parliament square during the state reception showed that the diaspora shared this view.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac