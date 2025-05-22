Swiss Fairtrade Label Breaks Billion Franc Barrier In Sales
-
Deutsch
de
Der Schweizer Fairtrade-Handel knackt die Milliardengrenze
Original
Read more: Der Schweizer Fairtrade-Handel knackt die Milliardengrenz
Certified producers of bananas, coffee, cocoa and flowers in particular were able to sell more products, the Zurich-based Fairtrade Max Havelaar Foundation announced on Thursday. With an average growth of 4%, the retail trade contributed around three quarters of the billion in sales.
However, the development of the 65 coffee roasters selling Fairtrade products was also remarkable: they were able to increase their turnover by 22%. According to the press release, there are a total of 3,800 Fairtrade-certified products in Switzerland, and Switzerland remains the Fairtrade world champion.More More Better latte than never: Swiss coffee industry joins forces to improve conditions of coffee growers
In 2024, the Swiss population spent CHF112 ($135) per capita on fairly produced and traded products – more than anywhere else, according to the foundation.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
