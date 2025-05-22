Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Fairtrade Label Breaks Billion Franc Barrier In Sales

Swiss Fairtrade Label Breaks Billion Franc Barrier In Sales


2025-05-22 02:08:43
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Products with the Fairtrade Max Havelaar label generated sales of more than CHF1 billion in Switzerland for the first time last year. The total value of Fairtrade products rose by 4% to CHF1,011 million compared to 2023. This content was published on May 22, 2025 - 10:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Der Schweizer Fairtrade-Handel knackt die Milliardengrenze Original Read more: Der Schweizer Fairtrade-Handel knackt die Milliardengrenz

Certified producers of bananas, coffee, cocoa and flowers in particular were able to sell more products, the Zurich-based Fairtrade Max Havelaar Foundation announced on Thursday. With an average growth of 4%, the retail trade contributed around three quarters of the billion in sales.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, the development of the 65 coffee roasters selling Fairtrade products was also remarkable: they were able to increase their turnover by 22%. According to the press release, there are a total of 3,800 Fairtrade-certified products in Switzerland, and Switzerland remains the Fairtrade world champion.

More More Better latte than never: Swiss coffee industry joins forces to improve conditions of coffee growers

This content was published on Jun 6, 2024 A heterogenous alliance of Swiss traders, roasters, cafés, bureaucrats, academia and NGOs is trying to raise the sustainability bar across the entire industry.

Read more: Better latte than never: Swiss coffee industry joins forces to improve conditions of coffee growers

In 2024, the Swiss population spent CHF112 ($135) per capita on fairly produced and traded products – more than anywhere else, according to the foundation.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

MENAFN22052025000210011054ID1109584143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search