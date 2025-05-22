Swiss Fairtrade Label Breaks Billion Franc Barrier In Sales

Deutsch de Der Schweizer Fairtrade-Handel knackt die Milliardengrenze Original Read more: Der Schweizer Fairtrade-Handel knackt die Milliardengrenz

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Products with the Fairtrade Max Havelaar label generated sales of more than CHF1 billion in Switzerland for the first time last year. The total value of Fairtrade products rose by 4% to CHF1,011 million compared to 2023. This content was published on May 22, 2025 - 10:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Certified producers of bananas, coffee, cocoa and flowers in particular were able to sell more products, the Zurich-based Fairtrade Max Havelaar Foundation announced on Thursday. With an average growth of 4%, the retail trade contributed around three quarters of the billion in sales.

However, the development of the 65 coffee roasters selling Fairtrade products was also remarkable: they were able to increase their turnover by 22%. According to the press release, there are a total of 3,800 Fairtrade-certified products in Switzerland, and Switzerland remains the Fairtrade world champion.

In 2024, the Swiss population spent CHF112 ($135) per capita on fairly produced and traded products – more than anywhere else, according to the foundation.

