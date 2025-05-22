Meeting Discusses Palestine Situation In Morocco

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Carlos Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , advocated for expanding recognition of the Palestinian state as part of the solution to the conflicts in Palestine during the 5Global Alliance Meeting for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. The event took place earlier this week in Rabat, Morocco's capital.

Duarte advocated for Palestine to become a full member state of the United Nations. Currently, Palestine, recognized by Brazil in 2010, holds the status of an“observer state.” According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brazil also reaffirmed its support for Palestine“within ongoing efforts” to meet the aspirations of its people for development, prosperity, and security.

Organized by Morocco in partnership with the Netherlands, the 5th Meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution focused on topics such as the impact of peace processes in the Middle East, efforts to support Palestinian state governance structures, and the economic foundations of peace in the region.

One of the meeting's goals was to develop concrete policy recommendations toward creating two states, to be presented at the High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution, scheduled for June 17–20 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

According to Agência Brasil, during the meeting Brazil was also invited to co-chair, alongside Senegal, the group focused on promoting respect for international law in implementing the two-state solution.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Brazil Foreign Ministry

