Army Chief, ICRC Discuss Cooperation
The meeting, held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), focused on advancing cooperation in the delivery of humanitarian aid, the implementation of relief programs, and the exchange of expertise in international humanitarian law.
Huneiti highlighted the ICRC's vital role in providing support to communities affected by conflicts and disasters, and commended the ongoing partnership between JAF and the ICRC across various humanitarian domains, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Avrillaud, in turn, expressed appreciation for the JAF's contributions to humanitarian work and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration to achieve shared humanitarian objectives.
