Senate Reaffirms Support For Palestinian Labour And Legislative Development

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Thursday underlined the Upper House's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people through legislative and parliamentary expertise, particularly in labour-related matters and legislative development across key sectors.

Fayez's remarks came during a meeting with Palestinian Minister of Labour Enas Attari and representatives from the tripartite labour partnership: government, workers, and employers, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Fayez underscored the readiness of the Senate's Labour Committee to extend legal and technical advisory support to the Palestinian side, especially on labour rights and social security legalisation.

He reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank, noting that under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, Jordan continues to defend Palestinian rights and intensify diplomatic efforts to halt the aggression and advance a political resolution to the Palestinian cause.

Fayez also highlighted His Majesty's direct involvement in Jordan's humanitarian response, including aid delivery to Gaza, the operation of military field hospitals in Palestine, and firm opposition to Israeli expansionist policies and forced displacement.

He called for enhanced coordination among Arab trade unions to protect Palestinian workers and urged the international community, including the International Labour Organisation, to fulfil their moral and legal obligations.

Fayez stressed the need to pressure Israel to abide by international conventions protecting workers' rights and ensure a just and safe working environment for Palestinian labourers.

Attari praised Jordan's support of the Palestinian cause, affirming the significance of the Kingdom's role in strengthening Palestinian resilience and welcomed continued cooperation.

She also acknowledged Jordan's technical expertise, particularly in labour and social security, and underscored the value of benefiting from Jordanian experience in legislation and training.

She also commended the Senate's Labour and Social Development Committee for its guidance in developing a Palestinian social security framework and broader measures to protect and empower Palestinian workers.