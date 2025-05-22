Driving Economic Diversification Through Digital Infrastructure: MACAU Pass Shows Macao’S Innovation



From May 22 to 24, MACAU Pass Group, in partnership with Taobao 88VIP and BEYOND Expo, unveiled the highly anticipated "88VIP CHOICE AWARD" launch and themed exhibition at the 5th BEYOND Expo (BEYOND Expo 2025). Five popular influencers, serving as Taobao 88VIP ambassadors, shared trend insights and top picks, while MACAU Pass unveiled its latest digital innovations and engaged attendees in discussions about the future of the digital economy.

Innovation Driving the Popularization of Mobile Payments in Macao

Founded to digitize transit fares, MACAU Pass has become a cornerstone of Macao's digital financial ecosystem. Through continuous innovation, it has emerged as the leader in the city's mobile payments market, reshaping how both residents and tourists engage with consumption and daily life.

In 2007, when MACAU Pass launched its first mCard, it only covered two bus companies. Today, it not only covers all public transport across Macao but also supports nearly 30,000 local consumption scenarios, bridging the gap between public transport payments and full-scenario coverage. Technological advancements like single-chip dual wallets, NFC recharging, and Alipay Tap! features have greatly enhanced user convenience. In February 2024, MACAU Pass introduced two-way NFC charging with MPay, enabling seamless integration between physical cards and digital wallets. With over 5 million mCards issued, MACAU Pass has become an essential payment tool for local residents.

As a pioneer in mobile payments, MACAU Pass introduced MPay, a Super App that has become integral to daily life in Macao and a key milestone in the city's "Internet +" development. With around 1.5 million users, MPay spans over dozens of consumption scenarios-from dining and transportation to retail, entertainment, group discounts, and cross-border financial services. The platform enables a seamless digital lifestyle, embodying the concept of "All-in-one MPay, Everything's OK." MPay has built a one-stop ecosystem for digital living and financial services, while also supporting cross-border payments in nearly 60 countries and regions, offering convenience for international travel.

Through continuous innovation, MACAU Pass has set the standard for mobile payments, advancing Macao's shift towards a smarter, more diversified payment ecosystem.

Building Digital Foundations for a Connected Greater Bay Area

Amid Greater Bay Area integration, MACAU Pass embraces Macao's "One Centre, One Platform, One Base" positioning and "Go All-around Out" strategy, forging new cross‐regional links.

MACAU Pass has expanded its reach, establishing interoperability with over 300 cities in China. In December 2024, it joined the China T-Union system, launching the "MACAU Pass–China T-Union" mCard, and by March 2025, added Hong Kong MTR. This card is accepted in over 300 cities across the Chinese mainland, Macao, and Hong Kong, and at nearly 30,000 merchants in Macao, covering transportation, retail, dining, and entertainment. Subsequent offerings like the "Lingnan Pass–MACAU Pass" and "Shenzhen-macao Intercity Card" further strengthen Greater Bay Area connectivity and cross-border interactions.

In response to the cross-border payment trend among GBA residents, the MPay cross - border zone has offered 70 + popular mainland Mini Programs in August 2024, like Amap, Meituan, Luckin, and Heytea---making mainland travel and spending seamless for Macao residents.

By bridging transportation and consumer services, MACAU Pass plays a crucial role in integrating Macao into national development, contributing to a more open, convenient, and efficient connectivity ecosystem in the GBA.

Empowering Industrial Development and Injecting New Economic Vitality

As Macao aims to become the "World Tourism and Leisure Center," MACAU Pass has built a digital payment ecosystem spanning local services, tourism, and the performing arts, driving economic growth.

With over 1.5 million MPay users, MACAU Pass's merchant‐acquiring network spans 90% of Macao's merchants. As a "digital business bridge," it offers consumer benefits through platforms like mCoin for discounts and mPass for lifestyle services, boosting both consumer value and business growth.

To improve payment experiences for international visitors, MACAU Pass now accepts e‐wallets from a dozen of countries, simplifying payments for visitors and expanding merchants' global reach.

In partnership with Sands China and Alipay, MACAU Pass introduced the Alipay Tap! service at Sands Resorts® Macao. Subsequently, MACAU Pass expanded partnership with Alipay, rapidly bringing the service to over a thousand merchant stores across Macao, driving the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. This initiative boosts payment efficiency, reduces business costs, and leads to record-breaking transaction volumes. It has also provided technical support for the development of smart tourism and smart city initiatives in Macao. In the public transportation sector, MACAU Pass supports various payment methods, including Alipay and Tencent Transit QR Code, for Macao buses, greatly enhancing convenience for both residents and tourists, and significantly improving the quality and efficiency of urban travel services.

In Macao's growing performing arts sector, MACAU Pass integrates payment and financial services with entertainment through its“Ticketing+” initiative, blending MPay with partnerships, co‐branded cards, and points‐redeemable merchandise and bundles. In December2024, MACAU Pass partnered with the National Music Industry Park to support Macao's vision as the "City of Performing Arts" and teamed with 88VIP and Sands China to combine tourism with sports. By the end of 2024, MACAU Pass had facilitated over 100 large-scale events, solidifying its role as a key contributor to Macao's economic diversification.

Through its digital solutions, MACAU Pass creates new opportunities for local businesses and supports Macao's rise as a global tourism and leisure destination.

By 2025, MACAU Pass will mark its 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, it has played a pivotal role in Macao's digital economy, fintech development, and smart city growth, while also driving global connectivity, particularly within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of MACAU Pass, marked: "As we celebrate 20 years, we remain focused on our mission. Moving forward, we will continue to harness technological innovation to enhance payment systems, integrate industry ecosystems, and boost cross-border connectivity, contributing to Macao's economic diversification and the national digital economy."

