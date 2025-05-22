EQS-News: AMADEUS FIRE AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

Amadeus Fire AG: Annual General Meeting 2025 approves dividend with an overwhelming majority

Annual General Meeting 2025 approves dividend with an overwhelming majority Frankfurt/Main, 22 nd May 2025 Amadeus Fire AG (ISIN: DE0005093108, Prime Standard, SDAX) successfully held its Annual General Meeting today in virtual format. The event was broadcasted live from Frankfurt/Main, enabling all shareholders to participate conveniently and securely from any location. Almost all items on the agenda were approved by a large majority. Of particular note is the approval of the appropriation of retained earnings: the proposal to distribute a dividend of 4.03 euros per share was approved with 99.99 percent of the votes cast. This year's dividend represents an attractive return of just over five percent at a current share price of €79.50. Amadeus Fire AG is thus continuing its reliable dividend policy, which has provided for a payout ratio of 67 percent of consolidated net income since the 2022 financial year. Confidence in corporate management and governance

The discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year was approved by a very clear majority as well as the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board. The election of the auditor for the 2025 financial year and the auditor for sustainability reporting were also approved by a broad majority. These results reflect the confidence of shareholders in the responsible corporate governance and strategic direction of Amadeus Fire AG. Virtual general meetings as a model for the future

With the renewal of the authorisation in the Articles of Association to hold virtual general meetings, a forward-looking resolution was passed. The shareholders approved this proposal by a majority vote. Amadeus Fire AG has thus created the legal basis for continuing to respond flexibly to changing conditions in the future. The virtual format enhances participation, increases transparency and enables modern, efficient communication with shareholders. Transparent dialogue with shareholders

During the virtual Annual General Meeting, the shareholders had the opportunity to ask their questions live. All questions were answered comprehensively and transparently by the Management Board. The Management Board took the time to address all concerns and provide insights into the current business development and strategic priorities of the Company. The high level of participation and constructive feedback underscore the great interest and loyalty of the shareholders to Amadeus Fire AG. Strategic outlook

Despite a challenging economic environment in the first quarter of 2025, Amadeus Fire AG remains on track. The Group continues to invest specifically in digital transformation, particularly in modern learning platforms and IT infrastructure. These investments form the basis for sustainable growth and strengthen competitiveness in a changing market environment. The Management Board confirmed the outlook again for the 2025 financial year, and expects consolidated revenue of between €387 million and €417 million and operating EBITA* of between €36 million and €44 million. The operating EBITA* margin is expected to be around ten percent. The focus will be on increasing efficiency, improving productivity and further strengthening the market position in the areas of personnel services and continuing education. *Explanations of the alternative performance indicators used can be found in the 2024 Annual Report at:

