Amadeus Fire AG: Annual General Meeting 2025 Approves Dividend With An Overwhelming Majority
Frankfurt/Main, 22 nd May 2025
Amadeus Fire AG (ISIN: DE0005093108, Prime Standard, SDAX) successfully held its Annual General Meeting today in virtual format. The event was broadcasted live from Frankfurt/Main, enabling all shareholders to participate conveniently and securely from any location.
Almost all items on the agenda were approved by a large majority. Of particular note is the approval of the appropriation of retained earnings: the proposal to distribute a dividend of 4.03 euros per share was approved with 99.99 percent of the votes cast. This year's dividend represents an attractive return of just over five percent at a current share price of €79.50. Amadeus Fire AG is thus continuing its reliable dividend policy, which has provided for a payout ratio of 67 percent of consolidated net income since the 2022 financial year.
The Management Board took the time to address all concerns and provide insights into the current business development and strategic priorities of the Company. The high level of participation and constructive feedback underscore the great interest and loyalty of the shareholders to Amadeus Fire AG.
Strategic outlook
The Management Board confirmed the outlook again for the 2025 financial year, and expects consolidated revenue of between €387 million and €417 million and operating EBITA* of between €36 million and €44 million. The operating EBITA* margin is expected to be around ten percent. The focus will be on increasing efficiency, improving productivity and further strengthening the market position in the areas of personnel services and continuing education.
Contact:
