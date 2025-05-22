Favourable Weather Conditions Likely To Push Wheat Harvest In India To Record 17 Mn Tons In 2025
This surge is attributed to favourable weather conditions and the adoption of climate-resilient, high-yielding seed varieties.
Ratan Tiwari, director of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, noted that the absence of major crop damage and conducive climatic conditions during the grain-filling stage have significantly boosted yields. The increased use of advanced seed varieties has further enhanced productivity.
The Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India has urged the government to lift the existing ban on wheat product exports, citing ample domestic stocks.
Navneet Chitlangia, the federation's president, highlighted that both government granaries and private traders possess sufficient supplies, suggesting that allowing exports could benefit the economy.
Government procurement has also seen a significant uptick. As of May 19, the Food Corporation of India has procured 29.6 million tons of wheat, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The total procurement from this year's crop is projected to rise by 22% to 32.5 million tons.
This anticipated bumper harvest follows a challenging period in 2022 when a severe heatwave led to a ban on wheat exports due to reduced output.
The current favourable conditions not only promise to stabilise domestic wheat prices but also have the potential to bc influence global markets.
With the harvest nearing completion, the Indian government is expected to assess domestic needs before making decisions on export policies.
The record production is poised to bolster food security and may contribute to easing food inflation in the country.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment