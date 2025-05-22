Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Highlights Strength Of Resource Opportunity At Metals Investor Forum



Recent interviews with ESGold Corp. officers highlight the company's strategy to build revenue through clean technology mine tailings reclamation that will build into an exploration project at a legacy site in Quebec

Officers for the Canada-based gold and silver development company have presented investor updates on ESGold's timeline for production in a variety of forums and interviews, most recently at Canada's Metals Investor Forum

ESGold's Montauban Gold-Silver Project covers 265 mining claims across 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) in Quebec, where the project site was mined for 90 years, and company officers say there is still more potential gold and silver at depth in a VMS structure The company anticipates beginning production on the tailings reclamation by year-end and working that for three years before expanding its operation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Pre-production gold and silver resource developer ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) has a positive outlook for the precious metals as company officers promote insights to its unique clean extraction model and revenue strategy, which is focused on its permitted asset in a Quebec historic resource.

“We're totally different than every other junior resource company. We're here to make money as well, and what we're doing ... first is going into production, and then doing our exploration,” ESGold President and Director Brad Kitchen said during a presentation at this month's Metals Investor Forum in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN