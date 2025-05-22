Axondao (AXGT), Powering The World's First User-Owned Scientific Economy, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AxonDAO (AXGT) on May 22, 2025. The AXGT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 AM (UTC).







What is AxonDAO (AXGT)?

AxonDAO (AXGT) is a groundbreaking decentralized platform building the world's first consent-based, user-owned scientific economy . As the Decentralized Science Operating System (DeSciOS), AxonDAO empowers individuals to take full ownership of their health data-offering not only control, but also the opportunity to earn compensation for participation in scientific and medical ecosystems.

In contrast to traditional research models where institutions own and monetize user data, AxonDAO places ownership directly in the hands of individuals. Through blockchain technology and decentralized governance, the platform ensures that contributors' consent is secured and that value created from data is equitably distributed. This enables a more ethical, collaborative, and transparent research model with real-world applications across healthcare, biotech, and scientific innovation.

The AXGT token serves as the central utility asset within this new data economy, enabling transactions, governance participation, and fair value exchange between contributors, researchers, and institutions.

Why AxonDAO (AXGT) is Pioneering a New Era in Decentralized Science

AxonDAO is redefining how health data is managed, shared, and monetized. By replacing legacy systems with a decentralized infrastructure rooted in user consent, it not only addresses privacy concerns but also unlocks untapped economic potential for participants.

As medical and scientific communities deepen their reliance on increasingly granular and interconnected data, AxonDAO provides a critical framework for building trust, ensuring transparency, and encouraging participation. Users no longer need to sacrifice their privacy or give up ownership of their most sensitive data-instead, they become active stakeholders in a decentralized research ecosystem.

With a total supply of 771,896,514 AXGT , the token anchors the AxonDAO economy, driving sustainable growth while aligning incentives for all network participants.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Token Name: AxonDAO

Token Symbol: AXGT

Token Type: ERC20

Total Supply: 771,896,514 AXGT

