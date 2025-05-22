Delivering Smarter Technology For All To Students And Educators In The Era Of AI

Lenovo is striving to provide the necessary tools to empower teachers and learners worldwide even as many face inadequate access to the digital infrastructure and tools that drive better education and participation in the new job opportunities of the future. From collaborating with the State Education Technology Directors Association (SETDA) in the United States and UNESCO to numerous local NGOs around the world, Lenovo is helping support the future of education as it rapidly evolves with technology.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing education by offering powerful tools that personalize learning experiences for students and improve efficiency for teachers. From virtual AI assistants and tutors to real time feedback and automated grading, AI has the potential to transform learning around the world. However, the persistent digital divide threatens to limit access to these benefits, particularly for students in underserved communities and schools lacking adequate technological infrastructure.

The diverging trends of new and more powerful AI-enabled tools in education and the failure to provide equitable access for students threatens the livelihoods of millions. In addition, the economic development of communities is undermined, as well as the opportunities for future innovation by the uncounted scientists and entrepreneurs who are never cultivated because they never received an empowering education.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has already spawned a significant skills gap in the global workforce. In advanced economies, about 60% of jobs may be impacted by AI, and even up to half of those jobs may benefit from AI integration by enhancing productivity.1 The world and its workers are changing quickly. The World Economic Forum estimates that 60% of the global workforce will require additional training by 2027 with a significant focus on AI and technology-related skills.2

The growing use of emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, IoT, cybersecurity, and data analytics across industries requires a shift in K-12 and higher education. Students need skilling, and faculty and staff need upskilling to ensure a future ready workforce that can support and grow the global economy.

Mind the gap

The digital divide in education remains a significant global challenge, affecting access to quality learning opportunities worldwide. As of recent estimates, approximately 2.6 billion people remain offline, hindering their ability to participate in digital learning environments.3 This lack of connectivity disproportionately impacts children in low-income households, exacerbating educational inequalities.

Bridging the digital divide is one of the single most important steps to boost economic growth worldwide. Research shows that a 10% increase in mobile broadband penetration could boost GDP in low-income countries by 2%.4

Empowering students and teachers

As new AI-enabled tools in education advance, the disparity between the digitally enabled and the digitally disadvantage is likely to widen. AI is playing a transformative role in education by enhancing learning experiences for students and improving efficiency for teachers-one of the most overburdened, under resourced, and critical professions in the world.

AI can help drive personalized learning so students can advance more quickly by leveraging educational resources tailored to their individual needs. Platforms like Khan Academy analyze students' learning patterns and provide customized content, pacing, and feedback, while adaptive learning systems identify gaps in understanding and tailor lessons to individual needs. Gemini's integration with Google Classroom and Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Education Learning Accelerators have made it easier for teachers to personalize learning materials and experiences for students.

Intelligent digital tutors can help students achieve better learning. Tools such as Khanmigo use AI to provide instant feedback and personalized guidance. Virtual tutors can explain complex concepts in real-time, mimicking a one-on-one teaching experience. And platforms utilize AI to generate practice questions, quizzes, and study guides to help facilitate exam preparation for students.

Teachers can be a big beneficiary of AI-teaching tools. This is good news as the world needs 44 million more primary and secondary teachers by 2030.5 AI tools can efficiently grade multiple-choice tests, coding assignments, and even written essays, saving teachers valuable time. And AI chatbots can answer routine student inquiries, manage scheduling, and assist with course registration. All of these benefits can give teachers more opportunity to focus on what they value most - directly interacting with students.

New digital solutions can also help teachers perform better in the classroom. AI tools can offer personalized coaching resources and recommend strategies to improve teaching methods based on classroom dynamics. And AI-powered platforms can analyze student behavior, participation trends, and learning progress to help teachers identify students who may need additional support, so no child gets left behind.

But none of these new educational tools and their benefits can be realized without consistent access to the Internet and devices. Lenovo is stepping up and helping where it can.

Lenovo-Smarter technology for educators and students

As the largest global provider of computing devices to the education sector, Lenovo has broadly invested in helping provide STEM learning for students worldwide . Now, as digital tools evolve even more rapidly, education institutions preparing the future workforce need a high-quality, consultative partner like Lenovo. The company not only provides a full stack of best-in-class technology to power this critical transformation, but also helps mitigate the digital divide and supports educators and students in developing future-ready skills.

For example, Lenovo collaborated with the State Education Technology Directors Association (SETDA) Universal Connectivity Imperative Working Group in the United States. Charged with developing a comprehensive analysis of the current state of Internet access in K-12 education, the association provides a roadmap for policymakers, educational leaders, and stakeholders that offers evidence-based strategies and best practices to bridge the digital access divide and ensure all learners have equitable access to broadband connectivity and tech-infused learning experiences.

Lenovo also partnered with UNESCO to support the workforce of the future including their Digital Learning Week 2024 event in Paris and the Digital Transformation Collaborative. This alliance of intergovernmental, non-governmental, and private sector organizations supports countries to apply systems thinking to digital transformation in education policy, planning, and implementation.

As part of Lenovo's Smarter AI for All focus, the company understands that educators and students must learn and adapt to the immense transformation that this powerful technology will bring to society. Users need to be nurtured as critical thinkers about AI in order to harness its advantage.

Primary and secondary educators are on the frontlines of the AI revolution every day in their classroom, they need upskilling opportunities to learn how to integrate AI into their lessons and use it to improve their workflow and productivity. Lenovo is proud to have partners like TA International and Advanced Learning Partnerships (ALP) to bring high quality professional development to teachers around the globe.

Lenovo is also the only global partner in the Intel Skills for Innovation initiative. This robust program provides K-12 educators with professional development on emerging tech integration in the classroom and a vast library of lesson plans that integrate emerging tech. Over 20 of these lesson plans teach about and employ AI, including lessons on how AI PCs work. Together, Intel and Lenovo want to ensure that students and teachers have the devices, curricular resources, and professional development needed to ensure students are future ready.

Lenovo will continue to use its technology, expertise, and global reach to help level the playing field in education, provide more learning opportunities to more children, and build a world with more empowered teachers and students.

