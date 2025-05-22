The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Denine E. Harper, CMO As An Inner Circle Lifetime

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Denine E. Harper, an internationally recognized Chief Marketing Officer, is a powerhouse in the marketing and consulting world, bringing unmatched expertise and insight to organizations through her dynamic role as a Fractional CMO. With a career defined by innovation, tenacity, and strategic excellence, Ms. Harper is widely sought after for her ability to architect go-to-market strategies, scale brands, and launch transformative marketing initiatives across industries.

With a Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design from The College of New Jersey, Ms. Harper has leveraged her diverse skill set to develop over 100 integrated marketing programs that span digital, experiential, and traditional channels. As a strategic advisor and executive leader, she operates on a three-month retainer model, helping businesses build brand equity, increase market share, and drive long-term value.

Ms. Harper has worked with major clients across multiple sectors, including her notable leadership of a full-scale rebrand and repositioning for PGT Custom Windows and Doors-a project she designed and executed in 2022. In 2024, she was behind the launch at the International Builders Show (IBS) of a premium luxury building products brand, demonstrating her range from grassroots brand development to elevated, high-end positioning. She also spearheaded a campaign for Pella and has guided numerous go-to-market plans for startups and legacy brands alike.

Her written work includes a Twitter Featured Case Study on Florida Blue, and a white paper for DHx Consulting on marketing ROI, both of which have been referenced in industry conversations. She frequently shares her knowledge at marketing conferences, championing the value of data-informed creativity and measurable impact.

Among her many accolades, Ms. Harper is a recipient of multiple Webby Awards, prestigious Advertising Awards, and holds the distinguished honor of being inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame. Her affiliations with the National Association of Builders (NAHB) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) reflect her influence across industries. She is also involved with Voice Your Vote, reflecting her commitment to civic engagement.

In addition to her work, Ms. Harper enjoys boating and remains a dedicated mentor to emerging marketing professionals. She defines her leadership style as a servant leader-grounded, approachable, and focused on elevating those around her. She attributes her success to perseverance, exceptional mentors, and a passion for solving complex problems.

Looking ahead, Denine E. Harper plans to continue her journey as a Fractional CMO, partnering with visionary companies who need bold strategy, authentic brand voice, and real results.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle