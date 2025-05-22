The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jay Parikh As An Inner Circle Lifetime

GREER, S.C., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jay Parikh is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Workforce Transformation and AI Integration.

Jay Parikh, a distinguished leader in workforce management and digital transformation, has built a career centered on optimizing operations and empowering teams through technology. As an expert in workforce optimization, contact center technology, CRM systems, AI integration, and quality assurance, Mr. Parikh drives scalable solutions that enhance both business outcomes and employee performance in controlled, high-impact environments.

With a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Mr. Parikh has become known for his problem-solving acumen and forward-thinking leadership. In 2024, he was named Workforce Professional of the Year by the Global Workforce Management Forum (GWFM), further underscoring his influence in the industry.

Over the years, he has contributed to global success through affiliations with SWFP and GWFM and remains committed to giving back through his support of the Children's Miracle Network. Among his greatest accomplishments is building strong, high-performing teams and mentoring professionals as they advance in their careers-something he considers equally rewarding as any business milestone.

Looking ahead, Mr. Parikh aims to deepen his role in driving digital transformation and leveraging AI to optimize workforce functions globally. Guided by diligence, opportunity, and the mentorship of inspiring leaders, he continues to lead with purpose while prioritizing what matters most-his family.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

