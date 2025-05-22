Bitfarms Ltd. Sued For Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky For More Information – BITF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Bitfarms Ltd." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BITF) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Bitfarms Ltd. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 21, 2023 and December 9, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Bitfarms maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly categorized proceeds derived from the sale of digital assets as a cash flow from operating activities rather than as a cash flow from investing activities; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to its classification of the 2021 Warrants; (iv) the foregoing errors caused Bitfarms to misstate various items in several of the Company's previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Bitfarms Ltd. during the relevant time frame, you have until July 8, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

