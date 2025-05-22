Verizon Reports Preliminary Results Of Shareholder Vote At 2025 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) has announced preliminary results of the shareholder vote at its annual meeting, which was held today in a virtual-only format.

Verizon's shareholders elected each of Verizon's 10 directors to a one-year term. Shareholders also voted in favor of two management proposals:



Approved the compensation of the company's named executive officers as described in the 2025 proxy statement; and Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm.

All three shareholder proposals were defeated: issue report on climate lobbying alignment; issue report on lead-sheathed cables; and assess risks related to discrimination in advertising services.

Vote tallies are considered preliminary until the final results are tabulated and certified by independent inspectors of election. The final results will be posted on Verizon's website at .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit .

Media contacts:

Jamie Serino

...

Adi Wineland

...