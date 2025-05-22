Advisor To Prime Minister And Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets Belgium's Foreign Ministry Official
Brussels: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Thursday with Chief of Staff for Foreign Affairs and Security in the office of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Pascal Heyman, where they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
Also during the meeting, they discussed regional and international developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Ukraine. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment