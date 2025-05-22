Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Advisor To Prime Minister And Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets Belgium's Foreign Ministry Official

Advisor To Prime Minister And Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets Belgium's Foreign Ministry Official


2025-05-22 02:00:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Thursday with Chief of Staff for Foreign Affairs and Security in the office of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Pascal Heyman, where they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

Also during the meeting, they discussed regional and international developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Ukraine. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN22052025000063011010ID1109583959

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search