Advisor To Prime Minister And Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets Belgium's Foreign Ministry Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Thursday with Chief of Staff for Foreign Affairs and Security in the office of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Pascal Heyman, where they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

Also during the meeting, they discussed regional and international developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Ukraine. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.